Suicide Bomb Blast Hits Kasuwan Shanu In Borno

A suicide bomb blast has hit Kasuwan Shanu area of Borno State, northeast Nigeria.

The blast was confirmed on Monday by the spokesman for the Borno State Police Command, DSP Victor Isuku.

The attack follows the death of two suspected female suicide bombers who died in a failed attack in Maiduguri, the state’s capital.

The police spokesman said in a statement that one of the suicide bombers detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to her body, killing herself and her accomplice whose IED vest did not explode.

These attacks are coming shortly after the military had promised that the era of insecurity, especially the Boko Haram insurgency would be a thing of the past before the end of December 2016.

Fall Of Sambisa

Governor Kashim Shettima had also said that there was no Christmas and New Year gift to the people of Borno State better than the fall of the Sambisa forest, the stronghold of the Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor described year 2016 as one that witnessed a major breakthrough in the ongoing fight against the terrorists, adding that the year was so far his best in the last five years since he assumed office on May 29, 2011.

“Since I became the Governor of Borno State in over five years, this is the best Christmas season I have witnessed. This is the best December I have witnessed and the year 2016 is my best year so far as Governor of Borno State,” he said.