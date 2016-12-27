Abuja Residents Unaware Of Digital Switch Over

Some residents of Abuja said they are unaware of Nigeria’s digital switch over plans and its implications, six months away from the June 2017 deadline.

The complaints are coming barley one week after the Federal Government launched the switch over in the Federal Capital Territory.

The government said as Abuja became the second Nigerian state to be digitised, six more states would be digitised in the coming months.

In an interview with Channels Television’s crew on Tuesday, one of the residents, Mr Emmanuel Ogbaini, said they were not aware that Abuja has been digitised.

Mr Augustine Aweh and Miss Ann Ozoibie, who also reside in Nigeria’s capital, said they were ignorant of the fact that they could watch 30 free-to-air channels with nearly 70% local content on their television sets, with the aid of a set-top box already subsidised by the Federal Government.

Other residents, who lauded the development, stressed the need for mass campaign and enlightenment to get the masses informed on the progress and the benefits.