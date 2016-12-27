Desperate Politicians Threatening Rivers Peace, Governor Wike Alleges

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has raised alarm that the peace of the state is being threatened by some desperate politicians.

The governor claimed that the said politicians were determined to get public offices at all cost, even at the expense of human lives.

He made the allegations during a meeting with the traditional leaders in Rivers State on Tuesday at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state’s capital.

Governor Wike also expressed concern that his security details that were withdrawn from him and invited to Abuja were yet to return.

However, the head of the traditional rulers and Amanyanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Jaja, urged the governor to be calm.

King Jaja stated that as elections were over in the state, it was time for all aggrieved to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance.