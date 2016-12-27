FG To Offer 124bn Treasury Bills

The federal government plans to issue 124.84 billion naira worth of treasury bills on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

The bills will have maturities ranging from three months to one year.

The Central Bank of Nigeria will offer 28 billion naira in the 91 day bill, 42 billion naira in the 182 day bill and 55.84 billion naira in the 364 day bill, using the Dutch auction system.

In a notice to dealers, the CBN expects all market dealers to submit bids on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.