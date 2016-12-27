How We Utilized N5b Paris Club Refund – Gov. Ahmed

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has explained how the state government expended the five billion Naira collected from the federal government as refunds from the London and Paris Club loans.

According to the Governor, 1.890 billion Naira was released to local governments and state’s tertiary institutions to offset their November salaries.

“The balance,” the Governor continued “would be channeled into critical infrastructural projects and other people-oriented programmes across the state, such as the small and medium scale enterprise scheme”.

The Governor said the explanation became expedient in view of “some unfounded claims the refunds have generated”.

The Governor, who assured the people that the state government was still expecting additional refunds from the federal government in the coming months, said “when it is received, it will go towards recurrent expenditure, ongoing and new capital projects as well as other programmes like boosting the informal sector and community health insurance scheme”.

Governor Ahmed gave the breakdown of the state’s share of the loan refunds at the occasion of a send-off for retired permanent secretaries in the state.

He commended the retired permanent secretaries for their selfless service and dedication towards ensuring the smooth running of the state civil service.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Mrs Zahra Omar, said the event was the maiden edition in honour of 53 permanent secretaries who retired some years back.

She added that the intention was to appreciate them for their selfless contributions to the development and growth of the state.