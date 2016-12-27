Liverpool Are Strong Enough For Title Bid, Says Klopp

Channels Television
Updated December 27, 2016

We Are Strong Enough For Title Bid, Says Jurgen KloppJurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have the skill and strength for a sustained title challenge this season.

Liverpool need to beat Stoke City at Anfield on Tuesday to be six points adrift of Chelsea with a match in hand, after the leaders’ 12th straight victory at AFC Bournemouth’s expense on Boxing Day.

“We are young enough, we are good enough, we are strong enough and we have an outstanding, skilled team,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

“The only problem is there are a few teams around that have not a worse team, too.

“The more you wish doesn’t make it more likely, but it’s still possible and we will stay in the race, for sure.”


