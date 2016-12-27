Liverpool Retain League Unbeaten Home Record

Updated December 27, 2016

Liverpool, Stoke City, LeagueLiverpool have maintained their unbeaten home record with a convincing 4-1 victory over Stoke City.

They also closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to six points and moved to second on the league table on Tuesday night at the Anfield Stadium.

Following a disjointed start, Jon Walters headed home at his near post to give Stoke an early lead.

However, the Reds responded positively with Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino scoring to secure the lead over their visitors before the end of the first half.

Giannelli Imbula subsequently directed Divock Origi’s cross into his own net just as Daniel Sturridge netted the fourth with his first league goal of the season.


