Ortom Urges Youths To Embrace Agric Revolution Programme

Governor Samuel Ortom has challenged Benue youths to take advantage of the three billion Naira agric revolution fund to change the narrative of poverty and idleness.

Citing example of his humble beginning as a school dropout who against all odds, made it in life, Mr Ortom encouraged Benue youths to engage in productive activities instead of complaining about the state of the economy.

He made the call at his country home in Gbajimba when youths, women and the elderly, paid him Christmas homage.

Governor Ortom said that he started out as a school dropout and motor park tout but rose to become a governor with a PhD, while employing over 800 staff at his farm.

He expressed belief that sharing his story of little beginning would encourage and inspire them into greater future.