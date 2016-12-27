Alumni Wants Control Of Fakunle Unity High School In Osun

Osun state Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has been asked to release the management of Fakunle Unity High School to the Old Students Association for proper maintenance.

The national president of the association, Honourable Remi Ibrahim, made the demand when members of the association visited the newly built school along Ikirun road, Osun State.

Governor Aregbesola, during the restructuring and reclassification agenda of his government, had demolished Fakunle Comprehensive High School, along Gbongan/Ibadan road, a situation that generated reactions by former students of the school.

However, happiness came the way of the old students of Fakunle when the Governor recently, announced that the newly built school along Ikirun road would be named Fakunle/Unity High School to sustain the name of the demolished school.

When the old students went on a tour of the school, they expressed their satisfaction with the sustenance of the name “Fakunle” which they have been agitating for, assuring the governor of their readiness to work with the government to bring the greatness of the school back.

According to Honourable Ibarahim, “the school is beyond our imagination. I cannot describe it. We are happy with what we saw in the classrooms, hall and the playing field.

“We thank the Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, for fulfilling his promise. Though we are very bitter in the past, because, if you are taking something from somebody and you don’t let the person know what you are replacing for him, there is likely going to be reaction and that is what we have done in a polite manner.

“We didn’t hate the Governor but, because we didn’t know where he was going then, that is why we disagreed. What he has done has rubbed off our bitterness. We thank God for what he has done. God will continue to make him prosper”.

Speaking on the efforts of the association to complement that of the state government, Ibrahim said the group would hold talks with Governor Aregbesola on their plan.

“We are going to discuss with the Governor. If he wants to give it to an outsider, we are going to come in. If he can allow us to manage it, we are ready for it. We don’t want this edifice destroyed. We are ready to take over. We are ready to support the Governor on any step that would make Fakunle be great like it was.