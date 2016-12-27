PDP Salutes Military For Clearing Sambisa Forest

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has praised the Nigerian Military for its recent successes, especially the clearing of Boko Haram terrorists’ stronghold, the Sambisa forest.

The party, in a statement by its spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, on Tuesday described the feat as an important milestone.

They also commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s war against insurgency, stressing that he has built on the efforts of his predecessors.

Long And Bitter Struggle

According to the statement: “A few days ago, the military hierarchy announced that the military has cleared the dreaded Sambisa forest of Boko Haram terrorists. This is a welcome development in the fight against terrorism.

“We congratulate Nigerians for this important milestone in the long and bitter struggle against the forces of evil that have wreaked so much suffering and hardship on our people in the last few years.

“We also congratulate the President for his dogged pursuit of the war against insurgency. We are happy that he has built on the efforts of his Predecessors. Whatever we are witnessing now is as a result of all the efforts and sacrifices of the past and present. Nigerians and the international community will recall that the war effort received a major boost in the weeks leading up to the 2015 general elections. The insurgents were virtually annihilated – a feat that made it possible for elections to hold peacefully in almost all the local government areas of all the states in the Northeast last year. We are therefore very much delighted with the continuation of this great effort by the President.

Fighting With Great Courage

“We salute the men and women of our beloved armed forces. Their courage, determination and sacrifice made this achievement possible. The men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces have served and continue to serve with distinction in many peacekeeping operations all over the world. We salute them for fighting with great courage to keep the peace in their own country.

“We also thank the international community for their support and encouragement, particularly those countries that have helped in the procurement of critical military hardware”.

The opposition party, however warned that the clearing of the Sambisa forest was a critical milestone but not the end of the war against insurgency and urged the government and the military not rest on their oars.

“The hot pursuit of the terrorists must continue unabated and relentlessly until the entire Northeast is rid completely of them.

“Beyond Sambisa, all the other forests which criminals used as hideouts and bases must equally be cleared by the military. Forests such as Birnin Gwari, Zamfara, Southern Kaduna, Enugu and Benue have become killing fields. They must all be cleared of criminal elements,” the PDP stated.

It further stressed that “all hands must be on deck to ensure the peace and unity of our dear country without which we can never hope to meet our developmental aspirations”.