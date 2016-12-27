Police Nab Adulterated Alcoholic Drinks Dealer

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended a 39-year-old man who was caught in the act of packaging adulterated alcoholic drinks for sale to the public.

The Delta State Police Command recently held a press briefing at the Police headquarters in Asaba where it showcased some breakthroughs recorded in delivering on its core mandate of apprehension of crime suspects.

They warned that as Christians in Delta state celebrate the yuletide, criminal elements might want to take advantage of the season to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

Suspects involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, homicide were all paraded but the case of conspiracy and adulteration of popular alcoholic drinks stood out.

The suspect whom the Police said has already been charged to court, is identified as Ugochukwu Alozie aged 39 years.

He had in his possession, bottles, cartons, labels of expensive brands of hot alcoholic drinks.

“At about 1200hrs, the DPO ‘B’ Division Warri and his team, following a tip off, arrested one Ugochukwu Alozie of No 2 Idesoh Street Warri.

“Cartons of adulterated hot drinks, some empty bottles of expensive hot drinks and their labels, 25 litres of ethanol were recovered from him.

“In his defence, he claimed he bought some cheap hot drinks, mixed them together with ethanol, pour them into the bottles of expensive hot drinks, cock and sell them at an expensive rate.

“Meanwhile the case is under investigation as the exhibits have been sent to NAFDAC to determine their safety for consumption or otherwise,” the Police stated.

“Self Kidnapper”

Another case is that of one Justice Ifeanyi aged 21 years who allegedly planned to kidnap himself with intent to extort money from his uncle.

According to the Police, it was revealed that he planned his own kidnap and made a ransom demand of four million naira to secure his release

The suspect confessed to the crime.

“I left Rivers for Delta state to plan my kidnap so that I can collect money from my uncle to complete my father’s house in the village.

“The gang began to threaten me when my uncle refused to pay the ransom so I had to run away.”

A total of 14 cases were recorded and 44 suspect arrested. Items recovered include guns, live ammunition and cartridges, vehicles, adulterated hot drinks amongst others.

The high point of the exercise came when the Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim, on behalf of the State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, presented cash gifts to members of a vigilante group who helped the Police in the rescue of the Kidnapped Monarch, Agbara-Ide Ememoh II, the Ovie of Agbargha-Warri kingdom, Warri South LGA.

Appreciating other sister agencies in the state for their cooperation, the Police gave assurances that the command was effectively in control of the crime situation and would leave no stone unturned to make sure that the safety of every Deltan is guaranteed.