Russian Plane Crash: First Black Box Found

Russian officials say they have found the flight data recorder of the Russian military airliner which crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday.

It is the first “black box” to be found from the Tu-154 jet, which came down with the loss of all 92 passengers and crew.

It will be sent to a Defence Ministry facility in Moscow for analysis, the ministry was cited as saying.

The Defence Ministry said search and rescue teams have so far recovered 12 bodies and 156 body fragments, news agencies reported.

The Interfax news agency, citing a law enforcement source, said a second flight recorder had also been found in the wreckage, but not yet raised to the surface.

Investigators have so far said that pilot error or a technical fault were likely to have caused the Defence Ministry TU-154 to crash into the sea.

The plane crashed soon after take-off from an airport near the city of Sochi.

It was carrying artistes due to give a concert for Russian troops in Syria, along with journalists and military.