Six People Missing Following Australia Flood

Six persons are missing following the record amount of rainfall at the famous national park at Uluru in Australia.

Waterfalls appeared all over the landmark, also known as Ayers Rock, at the heart of the park in central Australia.

The park has been close as six persons, including an infant, have not been heard from since Christmas Day.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) described the massive storm as a twice-a-century weather event.

Flash floods in the remote town of Kintore also forced the evacuation of dozens of residents.

Northern Territory Police disclosed that about 25 houses were flooded in the town, near the border with the state of Western Australia.