Waste Management: Edo Govt. To Create Wealth Through Recycling

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, says the state government is taking advantage of the vast potentials inherent in recycling waste products in the state.

He says the state government has commenced discussion with private investors interested in recycling waste products to come and invest in the state.

Mr Obaseki announced the plan in Benin City, the capital of the state while inspecting the clearing of the garbage dump at the Benin City bypass.

While presenting the Edo 2017 budget proposal Governor Godwin Obaseki left no one in doubt about his commitment to clean environment

This philosophy is aptly demonstrated in the governor’s inspection tour of the dumpsites at the Benin bypass where heavy duty earth moving machines have been deployed to clear the refuse obstructing the access road to the dumpsite.

Waste To Wealth

The Chairman of the Task Force on the Environment, Osarodion Ogie, acknowledged the dire need for reorientation of the people to change their mind set in the area of waste disposal.

“We are going to begin to carry out a lot of public enlightenment which will involve landlords, Odionweres, the palace, traditional institution, civil society, everybody and even the political parties. We want to let our people know that we need to clean our environment,” he said.

The governor promised to take adequate steps to protect ground water in the new dumpsites inspected.

He, however, told reporters that the government was considering recycling.

“We have to open up more landfills, make sure that the new landfills are properly sealed to protect our groundwater. That’s what we plan to do. Open up more landfills, more properly prepared landfills more importantly to now begin to collaborate with people who will make the investments of turning this waste to wealth,” he stated.

he further emphasised that the commitment of cleaning the environment should be a collective endeavor of all residents of Edo state, saying the people must compliment government’s efforts in order to achieve lofty environmental goals.