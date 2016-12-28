Army Says Sambisa Forest Is Under Its Control

Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar, says Sambisa forest is now under the control of the Nigerian army.

He said in the new year, the army is working out modalities to take complete possession of the vast forest which served as the headquarters for Boko Haram terrorists.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast show Sunrise Daily, Sani confirmed that there are no terrorists left in the forest located in Borno state.

In the last seven years, the insurgents have pushed for the establishment of an Islamic State and an end to Western education in the region.

The Sambisa forest constituted the main base for the terrorists in which they held many captives, including the over 200 Chibok school girls who were abducted from their hostel on April 14, 2014.

Although the Nigerian Army had promised that the force would bring an end to the insurgents before the end of 2016 and has recorded significant progress in the fight, it has still continued to ensure peace and stability is restored to the northeastern region.

The General Officer Commanding, 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Peter Dauke, challenged troops fighting the Boko Haram insurgents in northeast Nigeria to remain committed despite successes being recorded at the theatre of war.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently praised the military for its successes especially in the clearing of the Boko Haram terrorists’ stronghold.