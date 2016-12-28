Buhari Tags Demise Of Herbert Onitiri A National Loss

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday offered his condolence to the family of late professor of economics and elder statesman, Herbert Onitiri, describing his death as “a national loss”.

The President also condoled with the academia on the passing of the former Executive Director of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), Ibadan.

As a consummate and erudite scholar, President Buhari believed that Professor Onitiri would be fondly remembered not only for his dedicated services to his nation, but also to regional and international organisations including ECOWAS, the Commonwealth and the United Nations, a statement from the presidency said.

The President affirmed that with his seminal research works and contributions to global discourse on strategies for equitable trade and economic relations among developed and developing countries, the veteran educationist had left a worthy and commendable legacy for the academia, development experts, civil societies and governments to build upon.

He was also hopeful that the former NISER boss, renowned for preparing the economic blueprint for the transition of Zimbabwe from an apartheid regime to an independent black nation, would be honoured for his life-long efforts to advance Nigeria’s economic growth through his timely, patriotic works and counsel to past governments.

The President prayed that God Almighty would grant him eternal rest and comfort the deceased’s family, friends and admirers.