Commissioner Charges Ogun State Workers On Diligence

The Ogun state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Dayo Adeneye, has charged workers to put in their best to ensure successful implementation of government policies and programmes in its rebuilding mission.



He said this while welcoming the civil servants back to their various duty posts, after the Christmas holiday.

“As we say happy holidays, we say happy new year in advance, for some of us, we don’t really have any holiday, media doesn’t holidays but we are used to that. We do say welcome back to work, we thank God for his blessings and mercies, for giving us the opportunity to see another Christmas and another boxing day and by the grace of God the new year is going to be a prosperous one”.

“As our workers resumed to work after the long holiday, my charge is simply, let us continue from where we dropped off.

“We always pride ourselves as the best in the country, you can see the award held about two weeks ago.

“The governor rewarded five of them free houses for their diligence and dedication, that is to tell you that our workers are diligent and hardworking. So, my charge, let us continue to put in our best and continue to put Ogun state in its rightful position in the comity of states in Nigeria” he said.

A worker, sharing their experiences from the holiday, expressed that it has really reinvigorated them for maximum productivity.

“Sincerely speaking, the holiday has been so refreshing, interesting and exciting and relaxing.

As a matter of fact, it has been the tonic needed to really review, reform, and reinvigorate for the challenges at work. So, you can see that I am looking radiant, I am willing to get the ball rolling”. he concluded.