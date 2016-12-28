Former Officeholders Get 1.5bn Naira Severance Allowance In Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has handed over 1.5 billion Naira severance allowance cheques to former political officeholders who served the state between 2007 through 2015.

The officeholders who served under former Governor Gbenga Daniel were issued their cheques one after the other on Wednesday during an event at the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, the state’s capital.

In his address, Governor Amosun highlighted some of the successes recorded in the past five years in the areas of infrastructure and industrial development Ogun State in southwest Nigeria.

He also sought the continuous understanding and cooperation of all residents, in the mission to rebuild the socio-economic development of the state.

The governor revealed that over 13 billion Naira had been injected into the state’s economy for payment of gratuity and other obligations.

The state’s former Commissioner for Health, Abiodun Oduwole and erstwhile Commissioner for Water Resources, Kola Onadipe, commended Governor Amosun for his generosity.

A total of 663 former political officeholders who had served the state in their different capacities benefited from the gesture.