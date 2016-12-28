Governor Ahmed Flags Off Women Empowerment Programme In Kwara state

The kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has flagged off a 41 million Niara worth of empowerment programme for women in the state.

The governor who made a symbolic presentation of 20 million Naira cheques to beneficiaries at the banquet hall, Ilorin, said his administration has prioritized the informal sector as a major driver of economic activities and as the area in which majority of the people are making a living.

He said the remaining balance of 21million Naira would be released to qualifying women in the coming month, noting that empowerment is part of his administration’s efforts to enhance the livelihoods of women.

According to him, “it is designed to assist women who are the powerful majority of the electorate and are in dire need of financial assistance to do their businesses”.

The governor said the approach of his administration is to strengthen the informal sector, which is: “the micro, small and medium enterprises (msme), under which micro-credit funds are disbursed via micro finance banks to qualifying cooperative groups.

He said the first set of beneficiaries are drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state, adding that the decision to prioritize women was born out of the role they played in shaping the society politically, socially and economically.

“In view of this, this government has put in place various programmes to educate, and empower women and young girls with the tools, resources and skills necessary to build productive lives for the benefit of the society”, he stated.

The governor who expressed optimism for the repayment, noted that the scheme has recorded a 75 per cent repayment rate, while also stating that women have greater incentive to utilize the funds prudently and repay on schedule.