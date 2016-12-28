Health Union Begins Warning Strike In Delta State

Members of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) in Asaba, Delta state, have embarked on a warning strike, which they attribute to the alleged refusal of the Ministry of Health to pay their outstanding salaries.

The workers who gathered at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, have also called on the authorities to respect all the agreements entered into with the union.

According to the workers, the warning strike may snowball into a full blown strike if the federal government refuses to take relevant steps to address their plight.

The hospital premises appeared lonely, while beds as well as parking lodges were empty.

Describing the situation, the workers say it is meant to press home their frustration and anger with the leadership of the Ministry of Health.

They also threathened not to return to their duty post until the funds hit their accounts.

On the other hand, a few patients who were seen at the orthopeadic centre of the hospital, appealed to the workers to return to work for their sake.

Analysts and stakeholders are equally calling on the government to intervene quickly so as to reverse the increasing trend.