Marc Anthony Walks Out Of Third Marriage

American singer Marc Anthony has filed for divorce from his third wife, Shannon De Lima.

The 48-year-old songwriter and actor filed legal documents, first obtained by TheDirty, which should be pretty simple to process.

Anthony and De Lima have no kids since they got married in 2014.

According to the documents, the record producer said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The duo had already divided their property in a confidential settlement, saying the split was amicable.

The couple announced their separation last month, a day after Jennifer Lopez and Anthony shared a ‘very public kiss’ at the Latin Grammys.

Jennifer and Marc separated five years ago after seven years of marriage with two children.