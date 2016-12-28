Osun Community Appeases Gods After Barber Commits Suicide

Residents of Oke-Itase area in Ile -ife, Osun State were thrown into confusion when the lifeless body of a 35-year-old man, Sunday Onifade, was found hanging on the iron rod of the ceiling fan in his living room.

The deceased, who was a barber, was believed to have committed suicide by hanging himself, but the reason for his decision could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report. His perplexed relatives refused to speak on the incident.

The younger brother of the deceased, Omotayo Onifade, was said to have proceeded to the ‘A’ Division Police Headquarters in Ife to report the death of his elder brother.

He explained that family members were shocked when they saw Sunday hanging on the ceiling fan.

Mr Folasade Odoro, a spokesman for the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, confirmed the incident.

The police chief said investigation had commenced on the matter.

Channels Television’s correspondent, Bosede Sodiq, in Osun State learnt that necessary rites and rituals have started taking place in the house to appease the gods over the incident so as to prevent incessant death among members of the family and the community as believed by the yoruba tradition.