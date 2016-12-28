Pastor Remanded For Allegedly Defiling Five-Year-Old Girl In Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate Court has remanded a pastor presiding over one of the Anglican Churches in Ekiti State, Gabriel Asateru, in prison over alleged defilement of a five-year-old girl.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Bayo Ajiboye, told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 23 at Ifisin-Ekiti.

He alleged that the Reverend Asateru, 53, on the said date, unlawfully had canal knowledge of the victim, (names withheld) by petting her to sit on his laps.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State.

He added that he had duplicated his case file and sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The plea of the accused was not taken as his counsel, Mr Tunde Olayemi, sought for a date of adjournment pending the outcome from DPP.

Magistrate Modupe Afeniforo, who frowned on the incessant case rape in the state, consequently ordered that the accused be remanded in prison.

She adjourned the case to February 15, 2017 for further hearing.