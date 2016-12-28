President Buhari Mourns Senator Francis Okpozo

President Muhammadu Buhari expresses heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Delta State on the death of Mr Francis Okpozo.

The deceased was a Second Republic senator and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Buhari also sympathised with the family and friends of the late distinguished Senator, whose championing of social justice in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region during his long history of service to the people endeared him to many.

As a stalwart of the APC in the South-south, the President noted that the party greatly benefited from the octogenarian’s charismatic leadership and wealth of experience as a politician.

He expressed hope that all who mourned Senator Okpozo would sustain his legacy of unwavering dedication to the unity of Nigeria, even as the nation would fondly remember his contributions to peace, development and justice in the Niger Delta.

President Buhari prayed that God Almighty would comfort the family of the late senator and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

The condolence message was issued on Wednesday by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina.