Queen Latifah’s Mercedes Stolen in Gas Station

Rapper and songwriter, Queen Latifah, turns to join the league of crime victims after her car was stolen at a gas station in Atlanta.

A security aide to the American actress was said to have taken her 2015 Mercedes S63 to the gas station where someone jumped in, started the ignition and drove off.

Following the incident days before Christmas, Latifah has been specifically worried about a contract that was inside a Tumi bag that was tucked away in the truck.

Police later found the Mercedes in an apartment complex.

There was only slight damage to the car while the Tumi bag was ransacked but the contract was not removed.

Police said they were looking at surveillance video, which could help them nab the said thieves.