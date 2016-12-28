Swansea City: Giggs, Coleman Leading Candidates To Get Coaching Job

Swansea City are keen to have a new manager in place by Monday, as Wales boss Chris Coleman and Ryan Giggs appear to be the leading candidates.

After managing the club for 85 days, Bob Bradley was sacked on Tuesday night, with the Swans 19th in the Premier League.

Giggs, a former Manchester United star, was interviewed twice before Bradley’s appointment in October.

Former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson, erstwhile Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew and former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett are also in the frame.

However, Bradley’s permanent successor is not expected to take charge before they host Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve.

The Swans said on their website that the American’s departure followed the disappointing 4-1 Boxing Day defeat to West Ham at the Liberty Stadium.

Bradley had 11 games at the helm after replacing Francesco Guidolin on October 3.

But with the Swans currently in the relegation zone on 12 points, the club felt it needed a change after the 58-yeard-old picked up just two wins and two draws during his stint in charge, with 29 goals conceded along the way.