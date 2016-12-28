Veron Returns To The Pitch With Estudiantes

Former Argentinian international, Juan Sebastian Veron, is out of retirement to join his home country club, Estudiantes.

The former Manchester United midfielder signed an 18-month contract with the Argentine top-flight team.

Veron, who hung his boots in 2014, also promised to play in the 2017 Copa Libertadores, if fans bought 65% of the boxes at the club’s new stadium.

His first match would be on January 8, 2017 against Bayer Leverkusen in the Florida Cup.

The 41-year-old has promised to donate his salary to the club.

He won the Uefa Cup with Parma and the Serie A title with Lazio before moving to the Old Trafford in 2001 for a then British record transfer fee of £28.1m.

Voron also won the 2002-03 English Premier League title with United.