17 Suspects Arrested For Possession Of Illegal Firearms In Kaduna

Updated December 29, 2016

Police To Ensure Peace Ahead Of Abia ElectionThe Kaduna state police, have arrested 17 suspects for an alleged possession of illegal firearms in the state.

The force says it is making progress in the fight against criminality across the state.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations, Josak Habila, on visiting the state, told journalists that there has been a major breakthrough in crime fighting.

He said this while parading the suspects arrested in Kanikon community and other villages within the Kafachan district of Kaduna state.

The DIG disclosed that the operation was carried out by special forces under the ‘operation harmony’ campaign.


