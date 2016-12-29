2016 Has Been Very Positive, Happy Xhaka Says

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka, believes he has been able to achieve a great deal in the ‘positive 2016’.

The Swiss international made the remark as he reeled out his achievements duirng the year in an interview with Arsenal Player on Thursday.

The 24-year-old qualified for the Champions League with Borussia Monchengladbach, featured at Euro 2016 and then left Germany for the Premier League.

“Half a year in Germany, half a year in England… so I was with Monchengladbach from January through to June, where we qualified for the Champions League, which made for a very interesting season.

“Then the transfer here to Arsenal, which I’m very proud of and made me very happy. I’m glad to have been able to make that step and I think the second half of the year has gone pretty positively.

“There have been a lot of nice highlights. The national team are doing great in qualifying for the World Cup so far, we’re in first [position in the group].

“We achieved what we wanted to with Gladbach – the Champions League qualification – and I was able to make the next big step in my career to Arsenal. So it’s all been very positive,” said an elated Xhaka.