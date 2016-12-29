Amosun Signs 2017 Budget Into Law In Ogun State

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has signed the 2017 budget of 221 billion Naira tagged “Budget of Repositioning” into law.

Flanked by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Suraj Adekunbi and some members of the state executive council, the Governor promised to implement the contents of the budget to the fullest, despite the current financial challenges in the country.

The budget outlook puts capital expenditure at 118 billion Naira, representing 53.5% while the recurrent expenditure stands at 102 billion Naira, representing 46.5% of the total budget.

Education, infrastructural development, rural development and others are expected to take the pride of place in the budget.