Buhari Assures Guinea-Bissau Of Continuous Support

Nigeria’s President, Mohammadu Buhari, has made a strong commitment to the people of Guinea Bissau, that he would ensure the peaceful resolution of their internal disagreement.

Buhari, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS contact group on Guinea Bissau, made this known while receiving the west African nation’s Prime Minister, Umar El-Mukhtar Sissoco-Embola, at the state house in Abuja.

He also urged Guinea Bissau’s leaders to work hard to reach a lasting solution to the political crisis in the country.

In his remarks, Mr Sissoco-Embola described President Buhari as his role model, adding that his country will continue to thank the government and people of Nigeria for their consistent support.