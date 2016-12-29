Lekki-Ajah Roads Reopened After Rehabilitation

Adams Oshiomhole, Roads, Edo StatePortions of the Lekki-Ajah expressway which were closed for reconstruction, have now been opened.

The reopening is on the orders of the Lagos state government.

According to some motorists, the roundabouts along the Lekki – Epe expressway have been a menace to them owing to their large sizes.

The removal of the roundabouts was part of the junction works and traffic system management designed by the present administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

It is also part of the urban clean-up project started in August 2016.

The government had set up a committee to commence the elimination of illegal structures and shanties, street hawkers, as well as those who have converted walkways to trading points and food courts on the island.


