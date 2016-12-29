Police Arrest Hit-And-Run Driver Over OAU Medical Student’s Death

The Police in Osun have detained a driver who hit a 400-level medical student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Mr Seun Olorunfemi and fled the scene.

The student who was knocked down by the driver in Ile-Ife was rushed to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital where he eventually died.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Folasade Odoro confirmed to Channels Television correspondent that the driver was eventually apprehended and that he is currently in Police net.

“I can confirm to you that the driver has been apprehended and detained. Necessary investigation would be carried out and appropriate steps would be taken,” Odoro said.

Our correspondent learnt that the late medical student was one of the best students in his department and very active in church programmes on the campus.

When other students, especially those of the College of Health Sciences heard about the death of Olorunfemi, they were devastated and the Christian community at the university was also thrown into mourning.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olanrewaju said that the untimely death of Olorunfemi was painful.

“The OAU management sympathised with the family and relations of the deceased as well as the College of Health Sciences,” Olanrewaju said.