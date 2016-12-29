Tevez Leaves Boca For Shanghai Shenhua

Argentine striker, Carlos Tevez, is set to join Chinese Super League (CSL), Shanghai Shenhua, from his former club Boca Juniors, on a record transfer fee of 84 million euros.

The hefty price tag will make Tevez the world’s 6th most expensive player, behind Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Neymar.

The 32 year old is the second big-money arrival in china’s biggest city in less than a week after Brazilian midfielder, Oscar, joined local rivals Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea in a deal believed to be worth 60 million euros.

Shenhua, who are coached by former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder, Gus Poyet, made the announcement on Thursday, after the Argentina star arrived in Shanghai for a medical ahead of his unveiling.