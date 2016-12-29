Trey Songz Arrested After Assault On Detroit Cop

American songwriter Tremaine Neverson, who is better known as Trey Songz, will be ending 2016 with some legal issues.

The R&B singer was arrested on Wednesday night when he refused to leave the stage at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

He was performing at the fourth annual Big Show at the Joe alongside other artistes, including Young M.A. and Lil Yachty.

Sources revealed that the 32-year-old threw objects and attempted to break equipment in an “upset and belligerent” manner, when organisers of the event informed him that his time onstage was over.

While police officers at the event came on to remove him from stage, Songz purportedly continued to throw objects, one of which hit a cop.