Army, Terrorists Clash In Rann, Borno State

Four Nigerian soldiers have been injured and at least 15 members of the Boko Haram sect were killed in a fresh clash in Rann town in Borno State.

A source told Channels Television that the soldiers were able to repel an attack by the terrorists early on Friday.

This follows the military’s declaration of totally clearing out Sambisa forest with some members of the Boko Haram sect on the run.

In the meantime, the Nigerian Air Force’s Augusta helicopter has been deployed to pick one of the four soldiers severely wounded in the clash.

The soldier has been taken to 133 Reference Hospital in Kaduna where he is receiving treatment.

This incident comes a day after the leader of the terror sect, Abubakar Shekau, appeared in a new video, claiming his group has not been defeated.

The Army responded describing the video as a piece of propaganda that should be disregarded.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, maintained that the Nigerian Army “has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest”.

“We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant.

“Therefore, there is no cause for alarm, more so as concerted effort in clearing the vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be hiding is still ongoing.”