DSS Arrests Men With Cash For Terrorists’ Activities Coordination

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it arrested two men with cash worth two million Naira meant for the coordination of a terrorist operation in Yobe and Bauchi States.

A statement by the spokesman for the DSS, Mr Tony Opuiyo, said Sani Digaru and Mohammed Ali were arrested on December 25 at about 1:15 p.m. along Gombe-Dukku road in Gombe.

Mr Digaru was, however, fatally shot when he attempted to escape from arrest, Mr Opuiyo stated.

He said the arrest was sequel to earlier intelligence that the suspects were in possession of cash worth two million Naira meant for the coordination of a terrorist operation in Yobe and Bauchi States.

Giving a breakdown of other arrests made in the last quarter of 2016, the DSS said they were part of ongoing tactical operations to degrade the capabilities and hideouts of criminal gangs/syndicates across Nigeria.

Victim’s Mother Culpable

The Service said it had on December 28 at about 9:00 a.m., at Ben Kalio Housing Estate, Damaturu, rescued a 10-year-old boy, Moh’d Yusuf Daya, who was kidnapped by a gang.

“The kidnappers demanded for a ransom of five million Naira. However, at about 19:20 hours same day, the Service rescued Muh’d Yusuf Daya, at Potiskum town, Potiskum LGA.

“Meanwhile, the victim’s mother Barakat Daya and her friend, Rukaiya Danladi, have been arrested for culpability in the incident,” the statement read.

Following offensive against kidnappers and other criminals, the Service also apprehended the trio of Abubakar Musa, Ismail Musa and Suleiman Mainasara, on November 29 at Aduwawa in Benin City, Edo State.

The Service explained that prior to their arrest, they were members of a kidnap gang that terrorised commuters and residents of communities along the major highways between Edo and Kogi States.

Similarly, on November 30, one Ibrahim Adamu and three of his associates – Umar Abubakar, Ibrahim Salisu and Abdullahi Abubakar – were arrested at Ibilio village in Edo State.

They were part of a larger gang that specialised in the kidnap of people along the Edo-Kogi corridor, the Service stated.

“On December 20, at Katsina-Ala town in Benue State, another gang of suspected kidnappers comprising one Ernest Benze, Terkura Tyokishir alias Mpoto, and Anun Aondona, identified as members of the Terwase Akwaza kidnap syndicate, were arrested for their complicity in kidnap incidents in the State. The Terwase gang is known for its notoriety and credited with various dastardly and violent acts in the State.

“Furthermore, one Usman Sanusi MUSA also referred to as Keke, a notorious kidnap kingpin was intercepted by the Service on December 15, at Sabuwar-Kaura village in Doguwa LGA, Kano State.

“MUSA is a high-profile criminal who, in conjunction with other criminal associates of his gang has been terrorizing residents and communities in Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau States,” the statement read.

The Service also pledged to consolidate on its successes and reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of all citizens including members of the international community.

It, therefore, called on the public to remain vigilant and conscious of their immediate environs and report suspicious persons, parcels, vehicles to the nearest security formations.