Gov. Emmanuel Visits Akwa-Ibom PDP Secretariat

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to remain steadfast and uphold the tenets of the party as better days unfold.

Governor Emmanuel stated this on Friday during his end-of-year visit to the party secretariat at Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo.

Governor Udom Emmanuel expressed appreciation to the party for the support given him and his administration.

He noted that although the year 2016 was economically challenging, his administration was able to deliver dividends of democracy to the people without any bailout.

The Governor assured the party that the coming year would witness more robust development across the state.

He tasked party faithful to educate the masses at the grassroots to enable them take advantage of the numerous employment opportunities and empowerment schemes made available by his administration.

He also used the opportunity to assure the secondary school teachers recruited in 2015 whose appointments were canceled for alleged breach of due process in the employment process, that those with genuine credentials would be employed.

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state, Obong Paul Ekpo, thanked the Governor for the visit.

He described him as a true party man who deemed it necessary to visit the people who worked hard to ensure his emergence as governor.

The meeting was attended by thousands of party faithful from different parts of the state.