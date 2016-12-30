Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara 2017 Budget

The Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has presented a budget estimate of over 135.3 billion Naira before the state House of Assembly for the 2017 fiscal year.

Laying the budget tagged: ‘budget of introspection and sustenance’, is an increase of 29 billion Naira of the revised 2016 appropriation law.

Out of the estimate, over seven billion Naira is earmarked for capital expenditure while 57 billion, is for recurrent expenditure estimate.

Giving the sectorial analysis of the budget, economic affairs was allotted the highest vote, with an estimate of over 35 billion naira which represents twenty-six per cent of the budget size.

On the other hand, 29 billion, has been earmarked for the education sector, representing 22 per cent of the total budget size.

A sum of 26 billion, was allocated to health, over eight billion Naira for social protection while recreation, culture and religion have over one billion Naira.

The governor said the 2017 budget was anchored on current economic realities and determination to look inwards for sustained prosperity and development.

He reassured the state residents of his administration’s commitment to implementing result-oriented policies and programmes that would boost economic activities, unlock growth and create jobs in the 2017 financial year.

“All on-going capital projects under the general public service sector, will be accorded the highest priority to ensure their completion in 2017 financial year.

“The state government will continue to accord high premium to the well-being of its workers in all ramifications”, the governor said.

Furthermore, he stated that more qualified youths would be engaged to address staff shortage created by voluntary retirement and resignation in coming yea, 2017, while attention would be given to provision of operational vehicles to all MDAs in the 2017 fiscal year.