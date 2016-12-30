Headies 2016: Mayorkun Announced As Rookie Of The Year 

Exactly a week after the 2016 installment of the prestigious Headies Awards, Davido music worldwide act, Mayorkun, has joined the league of winners of the prized statuette.

The ‘eleko’ singer, was announced winner of the omitted ‘rookie of the year’ category, post event, beating contemporaries including label mate, Dremo, Chocolate City singer, Dice Ailes; Terry Apala and Mz Kiss.

The organizers explained that the winner of this category was not announced on the night of the award because the artistes gave their opening performance late.

Hosted by Rapper, Falz and Actress, Adesua Etomi, the show threw up few exciting moments, mainly coming from artistes’ performances and the great job done by the hosts.

It was, however, a disappointment for many Nigerian music fans who had hoped to see their favourite stars, as many A-list artistes did not attend the event.

As a result, many award winners were not on stage to receive their plaques.

However, Kiss Daniels, Darey Art Alade and some others who bagged awards were present to receive theirs. See full list here.