Nasarawa Police Command Highlights Successes

The Nasarawa Police Command said it has achieved relative success in the months of November and December in its task of ridding the state of criminals.

This was disclosed during the parade of 39 suspects caught for various offences at different locations in the state, including five suspects who were involved in the killing of three staff members of Cedar-Bay Mining Company.

The incident happened on November 28, 2016 at Wugibi Hills in Alogani village of Nasarawa Eggon where the three, including a Chinese national and a Police sergeant, were ambushed in a commando-like operation while the staff were on their way back from the mining.

The Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Bello noted that “investigation is still ongoing as such further arrests are likely to be made”.

Another notable arrest, according to the Police boss, was that of two suspects that were involved in the kidnapping of a four-year-old girl in Nasarawa town on December 14, 2016.

He said that the two suspects have made confessional statements and a single barrel gun, a locally made pistol and 200,000 Naira cash which was the ransom collected from the father of the kidnapped little girl were recovered from them.

“Other cases of kidnapping are still under investigation and we are making progress on them. By the grace of God we will get the suspects all arrested and charged to court,” he said.

The Commissioner said that the command was able to record the successes because of strategies that were emplaced to counter activities of criminal elements.

“Such strategies include constant raids of black spots, deployment of more patrol teams on our highways, visibility policing within the cities and intelligence led policing,” he said.

In all, two AK47 riffles, five locally fabricated guns, two vehicles, one motorcycle and 205,660 Naira were recovered.

He concluded with gratitude: “I would like to conclude by thanking the government and all the good people of Nasarawa state for their support and cooperation which has contributed immensely to our success story in 2016.

“The command is looking forward to a robust collaboration and cooperation with stakeholders as we match forward in the fight against crime and criminality in 2017.”