New Abia Assembly Speaker Kennedy Njoku Resigns

A mild drama is playing out at the Abia State House of Assembly, as barely a day after being sworn in as Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Kennedy Njoku, resigned.

He said his resignation was on personal grounds.

Following a motion by the majority leader of the Assembly on the need to immediately fill the vacuum, Honourable Chikwendu Kalu representing Isialangwa South State Constituency was nominated and has been sworn in as the new speaker.

Honourable Njoku was elected on Thursday after 20 of the 24 lawmakers in the Assembly voted to impeach the former Speaker, Martins Azubuike, whom they accused of financial recklessness.

A member of the Assembly, Akpulonu Solomon told Channels Television that Honourable Azubuike refused to carry his colleagues along in the business of the house, which led to his ouster.