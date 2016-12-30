Paris, London Loan Refunds: Kwara State Claims Compliance With Directives

The Kwara State government claims it has already complied with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that states should use at least 25 per cent of their London and Paris Club refund to offset salary arrears.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Finance, Demola Banu, said that with the release of one billion Naira to local governments and another release of 890 million Naira to some tertiary institutions to clear their salary backlog, the state government has exceeded Buhari’s directive.

The Commissioner stated that the efforts reflect Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state.

He added that the government remained determined to help Local Governments clear their current salary arrears in the shortest possible time.

Mr Banu emphasised that even before the state got its share of the paris club refund, the government was not owing any state civil servant, except staff of some tertiary institutions.

He said that the approval of 890 million Naira for institutions was meant to clear arrears.

Banu also disclosed that the balance of the refund would go towards other staff-related payments, injection of funds into the state Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SME) scheme, community Health Insurance scheme, and completion of ongoing and new infrastructural projects across the state.

The Commissioner noted that these programmes and projects would be of immense benefits to all residents and citizens of kwara state.