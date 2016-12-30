Rivers Assembly Gets New Speaker, Swears In New Members

A new Speaker has emerged at the Rivers State House of Assembly. He is Ikuiyi Ibani, representing Andoni Constituency.

This comes as the 12 elected members of the House from the December 10 legislative rerun elections in the state were sworn in on Friday.

Ikuiyi Ibani was Speaker of the House before his election was annulled, but returned after his victory at the rerun polls.

The event took place in a cordial atmosphere on the floor of the House.

Several supporters gathered outside trying to gain entrance into the chamber but were denied access.