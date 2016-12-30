Ross Barkley Heads Everton Into Comeback Draw

Ross Barkley’s late header cancelled out a wonderful Robert Snodgrass free-kick as Everton fought back to draw 2-2 at Hull City.

The Everton midfielder connected with Leighton Baines’ deep cross with six minutes left, after Snodgrass curled a free-kick superbly into the top corner on 65 minutes.

Michael Dawson rifled in his third goal of the season to put Hull 1-0 up on six minutes, before goalkeeper David Marshall deflected a corner into his own net for Everton’s equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Not long after hitting the post with another superb set piece, Snodgrass put Hull 2-1 up, but Everton’s pressure was rewarded late on. The result lifts Hull into 19th place. Everton remain seventh.