Serena Williams To Marry Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

American professional tennis player, Serena Williams has revealed plans to get married to Reddit website Co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.

Serena has arrived in Auckland ahead of the ASB classic next week, accompanied by her new fiancée and sister, Venus.

The world number two, has won 22 grand slam singles titles and needs two more to equal Margaret court record of 24.

She has never competed in new Zealand and hopes to use the event for preparation ahead of the Australian open in January.