28 Dead, Dozens Wounded In Baghdad Market Blasts

At least 28 people have been killed and dozens injured in a twin bombing at a busy market in the centre of Baghdad.

Sources said the explosions happened on Saturday near shops selling spare parts for cars in the al-Sinak market in the Iraqi capital.

One bomb was said to have been triggered by a suicide attacker while the other was a planted explosive.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Baghdad has been experiencing frequent militant attacks that mainly target crowded and public areas.

Officials said most of the attacks have been carried out by the so-called Islamic State (IS).