Expectations High In Nigeria As New Zealand, Australia Welcome 2017

Some countries in the world have begun to welcome the New Year as Auckland in New Zealand ushers in 2017.

Fireworks erupted from the 328m tall Sky Tower in the city centre.

Australia, Polynesia and Pacific Islands including Samoa, Tonga and Kiribati have also entered 2017.

In Nigeria, the President has expressed hope that the new year would bring an end to the economic challenges in the country and all the economic seeds in gestation would begin to bloom to fruition.

The President, in his New Year message, stated that Nigeria was witnessing a new and impressive turnaround in its security and socio-economic situation.

He also solicited for support in the fight against corruption in order to ensure that Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth plan in 2017 is successful.

President Buhari asked Nigerians to unite and assist the Federal Government to frontally tackle the lingering security issues in other states of the federation.

While congratulating the heroic and gallant efforts of the military and other security agencies on their fight to rid the nation of terrorism, he said the campaign against terror has entered a new phase.

Meanwhile, many cities around the world have stepped up security for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The security measures are coming a year after attackers drove lorries into crowds in Berlin and Nice.

Reports say concrete barriers and heavy goods vehicles would be used to block off central squares where crowds gather to celebrate in Paris, Madrid and New York.

Thousands of extra police are also expected to be on duty in London and other cities.