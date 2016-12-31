Mourinho: Ibrahimovic’s Injury Will Be Ruinous For United

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury will be disastrous for the club.

Mourinho, who earlier suggested Ibrahimovic sees out his career with the Red Devils, noted that it would be damaging for his side to lose the Swedish to injury.

“Obviously a disaster but that’s football. It’s not a surprise (how many goals he has scored). In Spain, Messi and Cristiano (Ronaldo) have a lot of penalties to score.

“They are phenomenal players with lots of penalties to score goals. Here, Zlatan has 18 (league) matches and one penalty. It’s not so easy to score goals,” the Portuguese told British media on Saturday.

Influential Ibrahimovic needs one more goal in the league clash against Middlesbrough to match the 50-goal record of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.