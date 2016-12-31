New Zealand’s Auckland, Australia Others Welcome In 2017

Some countries in the world have begun to welcome the New Year as Auckland in New Zealand ushers in 2017.

Fireworks erupted from the 328m tall Sky Tower in the city centre.

Australia, Polynesia and Pacific islands including Samoa, Tonga and Kiribati have also entered 2017.

Meanwhile, many cities around the world have stepped up security for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The security measures are coming a year after attackers drove lorries into crowds in Berlin and Nice.

Reports say concrete barriers and heavy goods vehicles would be used to block off central squares where crowds gather to celebrate in Paris, Madrid and New York.

Thousands of extra police are also expected to be on duty in London and other cities.